Synergetic Distribution buys rights to “When the Moon Was Full” 

TEHRAN – Synergetic Distribution, a Los Angeles-based distribution company that releases feature films, documentaries and television series, has purchased rights to screen Iranian director Narges Abyar’s “When the Moon Was Full” to distribute the drama in America and Canada.

Mohammad Atebbai, the director of Iranian Independents, a company marketing Iranian independent feature and documentary films, holds the rights for the international distribution of the film.

“When the Moon Was Full” tells the story of a woman from Tehran who marries a man from an Iranian province near the border of Pakistan. Soon afterwards, she discovers that her new brother-in-law is a religious extremist trying to recruit her husband for his bloody cause.

The film won the Crystal Simorgh for best movie during the 37th Fajr Film Festival in 2019.

The film also brought Abyar the Crystal Simorgh for best director. The movie also won Hutan Shakiba the award for best actor, while Elnaz Shakerdoost was crowned best actress.

Photo: A scene from “When the Moon Was Full” by Iranian director Narges Abyar.

