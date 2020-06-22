Iran views Trump as a ‘culprit’ not a president to negotiate with: advisor

TEHRAN - Hossein Dehghan, a military advisor to Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, has said that Iran considers U.S. President Donald Trump as a “culprit” and not a president to negotiate with.

In an interview with Aljazeera, Dehghan said that Iran will never hold talks with Trump, IRNA reported on Monday.

He added that Iran will not hold talks on its missile program and regional policies.

Elsewhere, the former defense minister said that Iran will respond to any aggression and move by the U.S. in the Persian Gulf.

‘Iran ready to hold talks with Saudi Arabia’

Dehghan also said that Iran is ready to hold talks with Saudi Arabia without pre-condition.

He said that Iran’s relations with the United Arab Emirates is improving and Abu Dhabi’s position on Iran has changed.

Iran and Saudi Arabia have been at loggerheads over a number of issues including the Saudi war on Yemen and Riyadh’s support for Donald Trump’s anti-Iran moves.

Middle East Eye reported in May Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (MBS) has asked new Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi to mediate between the Saudi kingdom and Iran.

“The first call Kadhimi got after his nomination was from the crown prince of Saudi Arabia, Mohammed bin Salman, who asked the new Iraqi prime minister to restart mediation with Iran, the sources said,” Middle East Eye reported.

The Saudi crown prince said in an interview with CBS’s 60 Minutes program aired on September 29 that he preferred a peaceful resolution with Iran, describing it as “much better than the military” option.

Saudi Foreign Minister Farhan Al Saud told Reuters on January 22 that Riyadh was open to talks with Tehran. However, he leveled some accusations against Iran. The Saudi minister said Iran should act like a normal country. In response, Zarif said a normal country does not invade its neighbors, an open reference to the Saudi-led war on Yemen.

Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi has welcomed a readiness by Tehran and Riyadh to hold dialogue to reduce tensions.

“We call for clearing up misunderstanding between two brotherly countries of Iran and Saudi Arabia,” IRNA quoted him as saying on January 24 on the sidelines of a press conference in Islamabad.

‘Saudi Arabia should admit defeat in Yemen’

Dehghan also said that Saudi Arabia should admit defeat in Yemen and adopt new policies.

What is happening in Yemen is military chaos for which Saudi Arabia is responsible, the military advisor remarked.

Saudi Arabia launched a military campaign against Yemen in March 2015 with the aim of eliminating the Yemeni opposition groups who had toppled the government of President Mansour Hadi.

Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman had vowed to restore the toppled president in a matter of weeks.

In a report on its website on March 24, Amnesty International said, “Gross human rights violations, including what could amount to war crimes, are being committed throughout the country. By the end of 2019, it is estimated that over 233,000 Yemenis would have been killed as a result of fighting and the humanitarian crisis.”

Meanwhile, the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights has documented more than 20,000 civilians killed and injured by the fighting since March 2015, the amnesty said.

A man-made humanitarian crisis has spiraled with approximately 16 million people waking up hungry every day, the amnesty regretted.

‘Iran supports Libyan Government of National Accord’

Dehghan also said that Iran supports the Libyan Government of National Accord which is recognized by international bodies.

He also described claims of Iran’s support for Haftar’s forces as “farcical”.

Iran invites all warring sides in Libya to reach a political solution, said Dehghan was Iran’s defense minister from 2013-2017.

NA/PA



