Online meeting held on home-based handicraft, kilim workshops

TEHRAN – The Carpet Museum of Iran hosted on Tuesday an online meeting on weaving kilim and running small handicrafts businesses, CHTN reported.

While weaving kilim has mostly been the profession of the nomads for many years, now it can be considered as a home-based business for other people as well, the museum’s director Parisa Beyzaei said.

Launching a weaving kilim workshop can be done with a small amount of money and a short period of training with no need for any technology, she added.

She also noted that setting up these workshops can lead to more job opportunities as well as better income.

Carpet experts Zahra Parhizkari and Aqil Sistani also delivered speeches during the meeting, introducing Shiriki Pich Kilims of Sirjan.

Sirjan, which was named the world city of hand-woven kilim by the World Council of Handicrafts in 2017, is located in the southeastern province of Kerman.

High quality and innovations in patterns and colors of Shiriki Pich Kilims make them popular.

Unlike common kilims, which are made without using knots, Shiriki Pich of Sirjan is made by knotted weaves and considered something between carpets and kilims.

This kilim is rarely woven based on a premade pattern. Therefore almost all Sirjan kilims are unique and no two similar pieces can be found.

The choice of colors using in the kilims is depended on the mood and emotions of the weavers, who are mostly nomad women that weaving is their daily routine as well as their main source of income.

ABU/MG