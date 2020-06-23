Iran’s World Heritage sites to host music concerts 

TEHRAN – The Ministry of Cultural Heritage, Tourism and Handicrafts plans to organize music concerts at the country’s UNESCO World Heritage sites as well as museums, CHTN reported on Tuesday.

The ministry aims to introduce cultural heritage sites more to the public with carefully meeting UNESCO standards, said the head of the ministry’s public relations and information center Alireza Bai.

He also noted that the ministry needs innovative and creative ideas in this field to organize popular programs.



“Arg-e Bam” (Bam Citadel) that represents an outstanding example of an ancient fortified settlement, “Bisotun” in western Kermanshah province, which is notable for its Achaemenid-era inscription carved on a limestone cliff, lavish “Golestan Palace” in downtown Tehran which is a masterpiece of the Qajar era (1789 to 1925), and millennium-old “Gonbad-e Qabus” which is a mudbrick tomb tower for Qabus ibn Wushmagir, are among the 24 UNESCO-designated sites in Iran.

