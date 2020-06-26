Explosion at gas-storage tank in Parchin had no casualties: Defense Ministry

TEHRAN – A massive explosion in a gas storage tanker near the Parchin complex in east of Tehran early on Friday had no casualties, the Defense Ministry reported.

Images showed an orange light went viral at around 00:30 am local time on Friday (08:00 p.m. GMT on Thursday), Mehr reported.

Rumors were circulating that the blast had occurred in an ammunition depot but later it was rejected by the ministry.

Defense Ministry Public Relations Officer Davud Abdi said that the blast took place at an industrial gas storage facility in the public area of Parchin.

“Fortunately, the explosion did not cause any casualties,” Abdi said, adding that the fire resulting from the blast was also controlled after prompt action by firefighters.

Abdi said details of the explosion would be duly announced by relevant authorities.

Hamidreza Goudarzi, an official in charge of security and police affairs at the office of the Tehran provincial governor, has said police investigators have been sent to the site to study the cause of the incident.