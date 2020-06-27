Turkish figure says anti-Iran sanctions ‘unacceptable’

TEHRAN — Fatih Arbakan, Turkey’s new leader of the Welfare Party, has termed as unacceptable the U.S. sanctions against Iran amid the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

Arbakan further said that the sanctions have revealed the United States’ real identity to the world, Mehr reported on Saturday.

Evaluating Iran and Turkey’s campaigns against terrorist groups in the Iraqi Kurdistan, Arbakan said Turkey has carried out a series of air and ground operations against the PKK positions in the Qandil and Sanjar regions in Syria-Iraq corridor and Iran is also fighting against PJAK in northwest borders of the country.

“Stability of Iraq is of high importance for Iran and Turkey with respect to some security issues” he maintained, adding that superpowers of the world are using PKK and PJAK terrorist groups for reaching their own goals and interests.

Arbakan described Iran as one of Turkey’s key oil suppliers, mentioning that Turkey imports 27% of its oil and 17% of gas needs from Iran.

MH/PA