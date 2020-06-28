Technology comes to help Asiatic cheetah protection in Iran

TEHRAN – Asiatic cheetahs’ habitats in the country will be equipped with satellite surveillance cameras to be constantly monitored online so that protection will increase, IRNA reported.

In order to protect the Asiatic cheetahs, the habitat of these valuable species will be monitored by satellite cameras, Shahaboddin Montazemi, deputy head of the Department of Environment said.

The world's fastest mammal, capable of reaching speeds of 120 kilometers per hour, once stalked habitats from the eastern reaches of India to the Atlantic coast of Senegal, once their numbers have stabilized in parts of southern Africa, but they have practically disappeared from northern Africa and Asia.

The subspecies "Acinonyx jubatus venaticus", commonly known as the Asiatic cheetah, is critically endangered, according to the International Union for Conservation of Nature, with fewer than 50 believed to remain in Iran.

Roads fragmenting cheetahs’ habitats are the main threats for the species, while guard dogs and stray dogs, drought spells, decreasing population of the prey species to support the cheetahs, and habitat loss are also other factors endangering the sparse population of the cheetahs in the country.

FB/MG

