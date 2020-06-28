IIDYCA theaters to reopen Wednesday   

TEHRAN – The theater halls of the Institute for Intellectual Development of Children and Young Adults (IIDCYA) will resume activities on Wednesday after several months of shutdown due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Director Behnaz Mehdikhah will be staging “My Fantastic World” at IIDCYA Bustan Hall, with favorable conditions in the theaters that observe health protocols and sell tickets for only 50 percent of their capacities.

“My Fantastic World” centers on the life of an actor whose black and white life in childhood turns into a colorful one like a rainbow after a rainstorm.

The play takes the audience into the childhood of the actor in a village, exploring the beauty of nature where roosters crow, birds sing, children swim in the river and sleep on the roofs under the glittering stars.

Photo: Behnaz Mehdikhah acts in the play “My Fantastic World” at the 26th International Theater Festival for Children and Young Adults in Hamedan in November 2019. (Abdolrahman Rafati).

