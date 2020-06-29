2019 Prix Goncourt winner published in Persian 

TEHRAN – A Persian translation of French author Jean-Paul Dubois’s “Tous Les Hommes N’habitent Pas Le Monde De La Meme Facon” (“All Men Do Not Live in the World in the Same Way”) has been published by Tadaei Publications in Tehran.

Dubois won France’s highest literary honor, the Prix Goncourt, in 2019 for his book, which is a story narrated by a man languishing in a Canadian prison for an unknown crime.

Paul Hansen has been serving his sentence in the Montreal provincial prison for two years. He shares a cell there with Horton, a Hells Angel incarcerated for murder.

Back in time: Hansen is a superintendent at L’Excelsior, a residence where he deploys his talents as concierge, caretaker, factotum and - even more - repairer of souls and comforter of the afflicted.

When he is not busy helping the residents of L’Excelsior or maintaining the buildings, he joins Winona, his partner. At the controls of her airplane, she takes him to the sky, above the clouds. But soon everything changes. A new manager arrives at L’Excelsior, conflicts arise, and the inevitable happens.

A church silted up in the dunes of a beach, an open-air asbestos mine, the meanders of a silver-colored river, the sound waves of an organ make up the varied landscapes in which this novel takes place.

Dubois is the author of several novels and travel pieces, and reports for Le Nouvel Observateur. His novel “Une Vie Française” (“A French Life”), published in French in 2004 and in English in 2007, is a saga of the French baby boom generation, from the idealism of the 1960s to the consumerism of the 1990s.

Photo: Front cover of a Persian version of French author Jean-Paul Dubois’s book “Tous Les Hommes N’habitent Pas Le Monde De La Meme Facon”.

