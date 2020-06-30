Veteran ski founder Abbaskhan dies

TEHRAN – Iranian ski founder and coach Khalil Abbaskhan died on Tuesday.

He passed away at the age of 100 in Tehran.

Abbaskhan built chairlift at the ski resort Abali, northeast of Tehran and Darband, north of Tehran.

The officials of Iran Ski Federation had unveiled his bust in Darband in April in recognition of his outstanding services to ski.

Tehran Times extends deepest sympathy to Abbaskhan’s family, loved ones, and friends over his demise.