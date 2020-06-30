Art series on Imam Reza (AS) introduced

TEHRAN – The Rudaki Foundation introduced three art collections on Imam Reza (AS), the eighth Shia Imam, during a ceremony held at the Rudaki Hall in Tehran on Tuesday.

“Razavi Melodies of Iran”, a music album containing religious music, was one of the collections.

The album has been produced by the Imam Reza International Foundation and the Astan Qods Razavi Artistic Center in Mashhad.

The collection contains 10 CDs featuring works by 70 musicians from across the country.

A selection of eight plays on the life story of Imam Reza (AS) and his teachings was another collection that was unveiled.

The plays have been written by Nader Borhani-Marand, Ayyub Aqakhani, Hossein Fadai-Hossein and several other renowned playwrights.

A book bearing a selection of photos from several festivals on Imam Reza (AS) was also introduced at the ceremony.

Speaking at the event, Deputy Culture Minister for Artistic Affairs Seyyed Mojtaba Hosseini said that the holy shrine of Imam Reza (AS) in Mashhad represents a great example of Islamic Iranian art.

He also said that the Imam Reza Foundation, which was established by the Ministry of Culture and Islamic Guidance, has been a major center for art and cultural activities over the past two decades.

The foundation has held over 30 festivals over the past two years, he said, and added, “The festival tries to introduce many young talents and support many valuable artworks.”

Director of the foundation Mahmudreza Barazesh for his part said that the foundation aims to introduce the sacred words in the form of artworks to society.

He added that the album bears a portion of the musical culture of the country, which will remain as part of the intangible heritage for the next generations.

Photo: Deputy Culture Minister for Artistic Affairs Seyyed Mojtaba Hosseini (L) unveils a poster for a selection of eight plays on Imam Reza (AS) at Tehran’s Rudaki Hall on June 30, 2020. (Honaronline/Mahdieh Babai)

