Iran’s flag carrier to launch Bojnurd-Ashgabat service

TEHRAN – Iran’s flag carrier, IranAir, is going to operate round flights connecting Bojnurd, the capital of northeastern North Khorasan province to Ashgabat, the capital of Turkmenistan, IRNA reported on Monday.

“In a yesterday meeting held between provincial officials, IranAir’s managing director and its board of directors, round flights between Ashgabat and Bojnurd were finalized based on one of the memoranda of understanding the two countries signed last year,” Governor-General Mohammad-Ali Shojaei said on Tuesday.

Though North Khorasan province may not be the first choice of travelers but its tourism is getting momentum. For the time being, some 150 eco-lodges are active across the northeastern province to serve nature lovers, holidaymakers, and sightseers. Most foreign tourists pass straight through North Khorasan in transit between Mashhad and Gorgan, but if one has time to explore, it's worth diverting south from the capital, Bojnurd, towards its pristine villages and natural settings.

