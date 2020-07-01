Shahin coach Krsticevic not to return to Iran

TEHRAN - Shahin Bushehr head coach Miso Krsticevic has refused to return to Iran over safety fears due to the spread of the coronavirus in Iran.

Miso left Iran four months ago when the Iranian Professional League (IPL) halted because of the COVID-19 outbreak in the country.

The Croatian coach of the Bushehr based football team has reiterated that he will not return to Iran until the number of Coronavirus cases in the country decreases.

Now in Croatia, Miso has said that the reason for not coming to Iran was that he felt he was in danger due to illness.

“Yesterday, I told Shahin Club directors that I would not return to Iran until Coronavirus's related statistics in Iran dropped,” he said as reported by the Tasnim news agency on Tuesday.

"I don't want to endanger my health, safety, and life because of football and I won't do it for money. I express my sadness to the staff and the fans of Shahin because of this difficult situation, but we all live once and we have to take care of our lives," Miso Krsticevic added.

Shahin drew 2-2 against Naft Masjed Soleyman at the IPL last week. They stand at the 15th place at the table.

Shahin club on Wednesday announced that Mehrdad Karimian has been appointed as head coach until the end of the season.

Iran reported another 2457 coronavirus cases Tuesday, bringing the country’s total number of residents sickened to 227,662.

Unfortunately, during the past 24 hours, 142 patients lost their lives. All told, 10,817 people have died in the country from the disease.