Lucas Hnath’s “A Doll’s House” published in Persian 

TEHRAN – A Persian translation of American writer Lucas Hnath’s “A Doll’s House, Part 2” has been published by Roozbahan Publications in Tehran.

The book has been translated into Persian by Bahar Tofiqi.

“A Doll’s House, Part 2” received eight Tony Award nominations, including best play in 2017.

It has been fifteen years since Nora Helmer slammed the door on her stifling domestic life, when a knock comes at that same door. It is Nora, and she has returned with an urgent request. What will her sudden return mean to those she left behind?

Lucas Hnath’s funny, probing, and bold play is both a continuation of Ibsen’s complex exploration of traditional gender roles, as well as a sharp contemporary take on the struggles inherent in all human relationships across time.

Hnath won the 2016 Obie Award for excellence in playwriting for his plays “Red Speedo” and “The Christians”.

His other plays include “Hillary and Clinton”, “A Public Reading of an Unproduced Screenplay about the Death of Walt Disney”, “Isaac’s Eye”, and “Death Tax”.

His works have been produced nationally and internationally with premieres at the Humana Festival of New American Plays, Victory Gardens Theater and South Coast Repertory. He has been a resident playwright at New Dramatists since 2011.

Hnath has received the Kesselring Prize, Guggenheim Fellowship, Whiting Award, two Steinberg-ATCA New Play Award Citations, Outer Critics Circle Award for Best New Play, an Obie Award and the Windham-Campbell Literary Prize.

Photo: Front cover of the Persian version of American writer Lucas Hnath’s play “A Doll’s House, Part 2”.

