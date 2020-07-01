CEOs of ECO Cultural Institute, Farabi Cinema Foundation meet in Tehran 

TEHRAN – Sarvar Bakhti, the new president of the ECO Cultural Institute, and the director of Iran’s Farabi Cinema Foundation, Alireza Tabesh, met in Tehran on Monday.

They discussed the expansion of cooperation in joint film projects among ECO member states.

Bakhti hoped that the cooperation would continue leading to new and additional collaborations.

Tabesh also said that cultural activities would not be halted because of the coronavirus pandemic as long as the Internet exists and cultural activities such as webinars, workshops and even festivals can be organized with the help of the Internet.

The two sides agreed to prepare an agreement, based on which joint film projects, virtual workshops and Eco film festivals would be initiated.

Photo: Farabi Cinema Foundation director Alireza Tabesh (L) and ECO Cultural Institute president Sarvar Bakhti meet in Tehran on June 29, 2020.

