Justice ministry to promote citizenship rights of Iranian expats

TEHRAN – The Ministry of Justice and the Counseling Services for Iranians Abroad (CSIA) signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to promote citizenship rights of Iranians living overseas, IRNA news agency reported on Wednesday.

The MOU was signed by Delavar Bozorgnia, director-general of human rights and citizenship rights at the Ministry of Justice, and Seyed Majid Hallajzadeh, director of the CSIA.

To promote and protect the rights of the citizens a variety of efforts by various segments of society, including non-governmental organizations and civil society activists is required. In order to expand scientific, educational, research, and cooperation using the capacities of the parties, especially in the field of providing civil rights services to Iranians abroad, this memorandum was signed.

As per the MOU, cooperation, partnership and assistance will enhance to promote and enhance the benefit of Iranian expats from citizenship rights.

Utilizing scientific, experimental, research, international relations and other capacities through holding lectures, conferences, seminars, roundtables, workshops, symposiums and short-term training courses, especially civil rights training courses, and drafting and approving legal plans and bills or amending laws and regulations related to civil rights issues in the society are among other objectives of the MOU.

