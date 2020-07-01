“Love Resurrection” director Mosafer-Astaneh appointed president of Fajr theater festival

TEHRAN – Director Hossein Mosafer-Astaneh, who is most famous for his play “Love Resurrection” about the life of the Persian poet Molana Jalal al-Din Rumi, has been selected as the new president of the Fajr International Theater Festival.

The appointment was announced on Wednesday by Deputy Culture Minister for Artistic Affairs Seyyed Mojtaba Hosseini.

Mosafer-Astaneh served as the director of the General Office for Dramatic Arts from August 2010 to September 2011. He also was picked to preside over the Fajr theater festival for several years.

Mosafer-Astaneh replaced stage director Nader Borhani Marand who has held the position since June 2018.

“The Fajr theater festival is one of the biggest theatrical events in the country and enjoys a special position, and surely the protection and elevation of this artistic event is necessary for the organizers,” Hosseini said.

“The special conditions these days due to the coronavirus pandemic in the country requires proper measures to be taken, and it is anticipated that the new president and his team could fully cover the event the best way possible,” he added.

The 39th edition of the Fajr International Theater Festival is scheduled to be held in Tehran during January 2021.

Photo: Hossein Mosafer-Astaneh in an undated photo. (Mehr/Majid Asgaripur)

