Fish consumption per capita stands at 13kg in Iran

TEHRAN- Head of Iran Fisheries Organization (IFO) Nabiollah Khoun-Mirzaei put the country’s fish consumption per capita at 13 kilograms, IRNA reported.

Iran’s fishery output reached 1.28 million tons in the past Iranian calendar year (ended on March 19), Nabiollah Khoun-Mirzaei has previously announced.

The official said it is while the planned figure was 1.25 million tons, and underscored that this amount of output was achieved despite the sanctions and related difficulties in the previous year.

The official noted that the output, which was more than the projected amount, was achieved through the help of research sectors as well as the ground laid by the private sector.

