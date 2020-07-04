Photos depicting love story from Persian literature on view in Daoulas Abbey Gardens

TEHRAN – Iranian photographer Babak Kazemi is displaying a selection of his photos created based on a love story from classical Persian literature in the Daoulas Abbey Gardens in France.

As part of the Daoulas Photographic Walks, “Love, Stories from the East and West” is a joint exhibit by Kazemi and British photographer Laura Pannack.

Kazemi’s collection centers on the story of Shirin and Farhad written by the Persian poet Nezami Ganjavi (1141-1209). In the story, Farhad carved an entire mountain for the sake of his beloved Shirin.

The exhibit, which opened on June 4, will be running until November 2020.

Kazemi has been represented by the Silk Road Gallery in Tehran.

Kazemi, 36, lives and works in Tehran. His works are on view in the collections of various museums in Tehran.

A former monastery built in the 12th century by Canons Regular of Saint Augustine, Daoulas Abbey overlooks the little French town of Daoulas, once a strategic port between the Léon region of Brittany and Cornwall.

Photo: A photo by Babak Kazemi on display in the Daoulas Abbey Gardens, France.

