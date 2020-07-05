Children’s cultural center releases card game “The Parrot and the Grocer”

TEHRAN – Iran’s Institute for Intellectual Development of Children and Young Adults (IIDCYA) has released a card game named “The Parrot and the Grocer”, which has been inspired by a story from Persian poet Jalal ad-Din Rumi’s masterpiece Masnavi-ye Manavi.

The game has been designed by Emad Arghand to help children practice observing while developing deductive reasoning.

“Rumi’s Masnavi-ye Manavi is full of stories, which represent deep moral and mystical concepts in a very sweet and creative way,” Arghand said.

He added that the story of “The Parrot and the Grocer” is also a good concept for a game with its collection of varied characters.



He also said that he believes if the games are inspired by national and cultural origins, they would have a more profound influence and cause a deeper connection with the users.

Earlier in June, the IIDCYA announced its plan to publish a selection of 10 card games inspired by stories from classic Persian literature. “The Parrot and the Grocer” is one of the games from the collection.

The collection will also help children and young adults to become familiar with stories from Farid ud-Din Attar Neyshaburi’s Mantiq at-Tayr (Conference of the Birds) and several other Persian masterpieces through playing the games.

Other games include “Simorgh” inspired by Mantiq at-Tayr, and “The Snake Catcher’s Tale” inspired by Masnavi-ye Manavi.

Photo: This photo shows the image of the card game “The Parrot and the Grocer” published by Iran’s Institute for Intellectual Development of Children and Young Adults (IIDCYA).

RM/MMS/YAW



