Iran, South Korea to enhance co-op on fighting international crimes

TEHRAN – Director General of Interpol in Iran Hadi Shirzad and South Korean Ambassador to Tehran Ryu Jeong-Hyun discussed expanding cooperation on fighting international crimes and expanding bilateral ties.

During a meeting held on Saturday, Shirzad said that “The Law Enforcement Forces of Iran (NAJA) have always insisted on speeding up police missions.”

He further referred to the achievements of the NAJA in the fight against international crime and expressed readiness to expand cooperation and education in this regard.

Explaining the goals and missions of the NAJA in the international arena, he emphasized on expansion of cooperation in different countries, expanding police relations, exchanging experiences, in order to accelerate the extradition and prosecution of criminals.

For his part, the South Korean official expressed readiness to cooperate as much as possible in various fields of police activities, highlighting that the development of joint police relations between the two countries is essential for the promotion of security mechanisms.

