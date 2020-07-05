Sureh-Mehr books scoop Golden Pen Awards  

TEHRAN – Books published by Sureh-Mehr, a publishing house affiliated with the Art Bureau, received three honors out of the five categories at the 18th edition of the Golden Pen Awards on Saturday.

“Atun-nameh: Esmal Talai’s Mails” written by Mohammad-Esmaeil Hajalian won the award in the Adults Story section while “A History with a Cornelian Cherry Flavor” by Yusef Qojaq was awarded in the Children’s Story category.

“He Just Read”, a collection by Hadi Mohammadhassani, shared the award in the Adults Poetry section with “Flying in the Cocoon” by Hamed Hosseinkhani, which was published by the Shani Publishing House.

“Epic of Musayyebnameh”, a book about Musayyeb ibn Qaqa Khazai, a companion of Imam Ali (AS) and his sons Imam Hassan and Imam Hussein (AS), won the Golden Pen in the Review and Research section.

The book written by Mohammad-Baqai Vars Bukhari and Abu Taher Tarsusi has been translated and corrected by Milad Jafarpur. The Mahmud Afshar Foundation is the publisher of the book.

In the Children’s Poetry category, the award was shared by Tayyebeh Shadmani’s collection “Hezar-o-Shast-o-Pansad” published by Behnashr and Hossein Tavallai’s book “It Rains Inside Myself” published by Elmi-Farhangi.

The awards ceremony was held at the Iran Pen Association, which organizes the Golden Pen Awards, every year.

Writer and filmmaker Jamal Shurjeh, a member of the association who is suffering from a brain disease, was also honored for his lifetime achievements.

Photo: Scholar Milad Jafarpur (R) is honored for “Epic of Musayyebnameh” during the 18th Golden Pen Awards at the Iran Pen Association in Tehran on July 3, 2020. (Mehr)

MMS/YAW

