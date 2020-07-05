130 MPs sign petition to question Rouhani

TEHRAN – 130 MPs in the new parliament have signed a petition seeking questions from President Hassan Rouhani over price rises.

The petition has been presented to the Majlis presiding board.

Eghbal Shakeri, an MP who represents Tehran, said on Sunday, “The motion to ask questions from Mr. Rouhani and signed by 130 representatives is over reasons behind price rise in automobile market, foreign currency and basic commodities.”

NA/PA

