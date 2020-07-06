New movies to hit silver screens amid pandemic 

TEHRAN – Three new movies will hit silver screens across Iran this Wednesday while the death toll from COVID-19 has risen in the country over the past ten days.

The films are “Women Are Angels 2”, “There at the Same Time” and “Pishi Mishi”.

“Women Are Angels 2” by Arash Moayyerian portrays a wealthy wife and a poor husband. The woman is in love with her husband and names her house and her automobile showroom after him, however, she finds out more about her husband’s disloyalty when her trip is canceled.

Sahar Qoreishi, Niusha Zeighami, Mohammadreza Sharifinia and Sirus Hemmati are the main actors of the movie.

“There at the Same Time” by director Sirus Alvand tells the story of Rana and Amir who have begun their life in an old district in the suburban area.

Parviz Parastui, Mahur Alvand, Shahram Haqiqatdoost, Shahrokh Forutanian and Ehsan Kardan star in this movie.

“Pishi Mishi” by director Hossein Qanaat is a children’s comedy about Farhad’s love of Maloos.

The movie stars Reza Shafi-Jam, Bahareh Rahnama, Saed Hedayati and Mohammad Shiri.

The Screening Council of the Ministry of Culture and Islamic Guidance secretary Morteza Shayesteh said that the two previous onscreen movies of Peyman Qasemkhani’s comedy “Good, Bad, Garish 2: The Secret Army” and Mohammad Kart’s directorial debut “Butterfly Swimming” will continue their screening.

Iran’s Coronavirus Combat and Prevention Headquarters announced last week that it would examine the imposition of new limits on art and cultural activities as fresh cases of COVID-19 have been reported across the country.

Photo: A scene from “There at the Same Time” by director Sirus Alvand.

RM/MMS/YAW