Over 18,000 female rescuers providing services

TEHRAN – There are currently 18,247 female members of the Red Crescent Society providing relief and rescue operations to women affected by incidents in the country, head of the Red Crescent Society's Rescue and Relief Organization has announced.

“Women must receive special assistance from specialized groups of female rescuers in accidents due to their special physical characteristics,” IRNA quoted Mehdi Valipour as saying on Monday.

Female rescuers are offering services during accidents and disasters in four categories, including social-psychological support, family reunification, operation support, accommodation, and emergency nutrition, he explained, adding, volunteers also excel in search and rescue operations such as urban and long-distance search and rescue operations, mountain search and rescue, medical emergencies and assessment.

