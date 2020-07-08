Late Siamand Rahman honored through painting festival

TEHRAN - To honor the memory of Paralympic legend Siamand Rahman, Iran’s National Paralympic Committee (NPC) held a painting festival with young artists from schools around the country.

The top five works were selected by a jury and awarded a prize.

The two-time Paralympic powerlifting champion died from a heart attack aged 31 in March 1.

The Iranian clinched gold at London 2012 and Rio 2016, breaking the men's over 107 kilograms category world record with a lift of 310kg at the latter Games.

He also topped the podium at the last three Asian Para Games in Guangzhou, Incheon and Jakarta.

Rahman had been preparing to earn his third consecutive Paralympic gold medal at Tokyo 2020, having been part of a visual campaign promoting the Games last year.