Parliament rejects Tajgardoon’s credentials

TEHRAN – In an open session of the parliament on Wednesday, MPs rejected credentials of Gholamreza Tajgardoon, who was elected to the parliament from the Gachsaran constituency in the February elections.

102 lawmakers, out of 251 MPs present in the session, voted for approval of his credentials, 128 voted against, and 21 abstained.

Tajgardoon, who was chairman of the Planning and Budget Committee in the previous parliament, left the session after the voting. It was the third time that he had been elected to the parliament.

Alireza Zakani, an MP from the Qom constituency, told Mehr in an interview that there have been a set of contradictions in his academic certificates and the personal information he provided to the parliament about his family members.

He was also accused of undermining the financial system of the state-run and public companies through favoritism.

