Poet Reza Afzali dies at 72

TEHRAN – Poet Reza Afzali died of a stroke in a hospital in the northeastern Iranian city of Mashhad on Thursday. He was 72.

He was the founder and manager of the Daash Aqa Café, a literary association in Mashhad for poets from the Khorasan region.

Ayyub Dehqankar, an official from the Ministry of Culture and Islamic Guidance’s Cultural Department, expressed his condolences over the death of the poet in a message published by some Persian news websites on Friday.

“Afzali was a hardworking scholar and an eternal figure of art and culture who spent his life on the promotion of literature as well as art and culture and created valuable books and artworks,” he said.

“He helped the Iranian culture flourish through his books such as ‘In the Sad City of Autumn’ and ‘A view from the Beach to the Sea’,” he added.

“Messenger of Good News”, “Biography of Qodratollah Sharifi” and “Biography of Mohammad Qahraman” are among his other books.

Photo: Poet Reza Afzali in an undated photo.

