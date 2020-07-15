Iran’s exhibitions to be held on schedule

TEHRAN- Iran’s all exhibitions, especially the big ones such as ELECOMP, Agrofood, oil & gas, Iran Health, and construction exhibits, will be held on schedule and complying with all health protocols, the managing director of Iran International Exhibitions Company (IIEC) stated on Wednesday.

Bahman Hosseinzadeh said given that the Tehran Permanente International Fairgrounds is equipped with the sanitizing and coronavirus-combatting equipment, and the four health protocols are completely observed in the exhibition area, all exhibitions are planned to be held on schedule, Public Relations Department of Iran International Exhibitions Company (IIEC) reported.

“As the specialized exhibitions play a significant role in boosting the country’s non-oil exports, we are determined to hold all exhibitions especially the big ones, through complying with the health protocols”, the official noted.

Saying that based on the official estimations, the world will suffer from the coronavirus pandemic, Hosseinzadeh said, “The economy cannot be shut down; so the exhibitions cannot be closed, but they can be held through observing health protocols.”

Last month, Hosseinzadeh had also said that all of the country’s exhibitions would be held physically and based on the schedule.

Mentioning the successful launch of the “Surge in Production and Corona Containment Achievements” exhibition in early June, he said since Tehran Permanent International Fairgrounds has been equipped with disinfection devices and equipment, all exhibitions would be held on schedule and in compliance with the health protocols.

According to Hosseinzadeh, specialized exhibitions can be held in accordance with four health protocols including protocols for exhibition centers, pavilion construction, participants, and visitors.

The official noted that the mentioned exhibitions are not going to be open for public visits and only expert groups and specialists can visit in compliance with health protocols.

MA/MA