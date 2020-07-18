Iran Brass Ensemble to perform at Italian festival

TEHRAN – The Iran Brass Ensemble will give a performance at the 21st edition of the Italian Brass Week, an international festival of brass instrument performances that will be held online this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Parsian Suite” composed by Puya Sarai and a song based on traditional Iranian music will be performed by the ensemble on July 23, the organizers have announced.

Trumpeter and singer Omid Hajili will collaborate as a guest artist in these performances.

Mahsa Yusefinejad, Narges Taqpur-Helali, Baraneh Zolfaqari, Hossein Sharifi, Siamak Karimpur, Afshar Heshmatian, Ali Zarrabi, Kamyar Mandegarian, Seyyed Alireza Miraqa and Zakaria Yusefi are members of the ensemble, who are also collaborating with the Tehran Symphony Orchestra.

Dozens of groups and individuals from the U.S., Sweden, Argentina, China and many other countries will participate in the Italian Brass Week that will take place from July 19 to 26.

The festival was born 20 years ago under the artistic direction of Luca Benucci, a horn virtuoso of the Maggio Musicale Fiorentino.

The mission is to give value to Italian and foreign talents, through promotion and cultural exchange.

The festival gives an opportunity to young students and professionals to take part in this international event, to play and learn from the most important musicians of the brass world.

Photo: A poster for Iran Brass Ensemble’s performance at the Italian Brass Week.

