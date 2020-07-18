Iranian wrestler Hossein Nouri lauds medical staff

TEHRAN - The Iranian Greco-Roman wrestler Hossein Nouri, who has recently recovered from Covid-19, believes that doctors and nurses are the heroes these days.

Nouri, who won gold medals at the 2017 and 2018 Asian championships and 2018 Asian Games and placed third at the 2017 World Championships, has fully recovered from coronavirus more than a month after he was first diagnosed.

"By wearing a mask, observing social distance and following health protocols, the spread of coronavirus can be easily prevented," he advised the people.

The Iranian wrestler revealed that he was hospitalized in the intensive care unit (ICU) for nine days due to the severity of his illness.

"Breathing was very difficult," he said. "I was in a terrible condition for a few days while I was in hospital, and I hope that no one will be infected with this dangerous virus and disease.

"Fortunately, my latest coronavirus test is negative and I’ve been told that I have no problem anymore, and I can start wrestling training this week," Nouri added.

He thanked all the people who supported him during his illness and emphasized the important role of the medical and health workers.

"Of course, the efforts of our country's doctors and nurses are great during this time, and in a way, they are our heroes these days," He concluded.