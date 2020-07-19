Iranians recovered from COVID-19 donate plasma
July 19, 2020 - 20:12
Patients who have recovered from coronavirus referred to blood transfusion center at a hospital in Tehran for plasma donation, July 18, 2020.
Convalescent plasma therapy allows someone who has recovered from a coronavirus infection to donate their blood plasma to someone who is critically ill.
The best time for plasma donation is at least 14 and preferably 28 days after recovery, and donors should age 18 to 60 years.
