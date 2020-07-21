Armenian cemeteries in southwestern Iran added to National Heritage list

TEHRAN- Seventeen Armenian cemeteries in different villages in southwestern Chaharmahal-Bakhtiari province have been inscribed on the National Heritage list, a provincial tourism chief has said.

The cemeteries belong to Armenians, who migrated to Isfahan and later to Chaharmahal-Bakhtiari during the Ottoman–Safavid War (1603–18), IRNA quoted Vahed Julaee as saying on Monday.

Armenians who settled in this province, begun to develop the gardens and vineyards, which existed for hundred years before their arrival, the official added.

Chaharmahal-Bakhtiari has various unique traditions and rituals relative to the 'tribal' lifestyles. Special forms of music, dance, and clothing are noteworthy. It has considerable potential to become a vibrant tourist attraction because of its changing natural landscape.

The province is also a hub for making wool felt products, majorly of which exported abroad. It is home to some 500 crafters, in over 250 workshops, making handmade felt products.

ABU/MG