“I Am Here!” at Shanghai Intl. Film Festival

TEHRAN – One more film was added to the Iranian lineup as director Abbas Amini’s drama “I Am Here!” joined the feature films scheduled to compete in the official section of the 23rd Shanghai International Film Festival (SIFF).

At the height of the demonstrations during the Abadan shipyard workers’ strike, Amir’s body is found in a canal in circumstances that leave much open to doubt.

Ebrahim, Amir’s brother must now not only look after his aging mother, but also Salwa, his brother’s young and beautiful widow.

The employer’s lawyer offers the family cash if they agree not to sue the shipyard, but Ebrahim’s mother and the striking workers are against any deal. Ebrahim, not wanting to be trapped between the two contending parties, cannot decide, but Salwa has other ideas.

The DreamLab Films is the international distributor of the film starring Afshin Hashemi and Shirin Esmaeili.

Five other Iranian movies have also been selected to screen in various sections of the Shanghai festival, which will take place in the Chinese megalopolis from July 25 to August 2.

“Crab” by Shiva Sadeq-Asadi will be contending for the Golden Goblet Award in the short film section.

“Najibeh” directed by Mostafa Gandomkar and “The Badger” by Kazem Mollai will be competing for the Asian New Talent Award.

“Just 6.5” directed by Saeid Rustai and “Old Men Never Die” by Reza Jamali have been selected to be screened in the SIFF Highlights – Viva La Festival.

The 23rd Shanghai International Film Festival was first scheduled to be held from June 13 to 22, but it was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The event will be held both offline and online in a bid to minimize the impact of the pandemic.

Photo: Afshin Hashemi acts in a scene from director Abbas Amini’s drama “I Am Here!”

MMS/YAW