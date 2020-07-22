Iran volleyball league slated to begin Sept. 5

TEHRAN – The 2020-21 Iran Volleyball Super League will begin with participation of 14 teams on Sept. 5.

Director of Competition and Events of Iran volleyball federation Shahram Azimi had previously announced that a total of 12 teams would take part at the new season but the competition will be held with 14 teams according to the new decision.

The Islamic Republic of Iran Volleyball Federation (IRIVF) Secretary General Milad Taghavi said that two more teams have expressed their interest to participate in the league.

“We are going to begin the league competition on September 5 with stringent health protocols due to a coronavirus outbreak. A total of 12 teams have declared their readiness so far and two more teams will be added to the league,” Taghavi said.

Iran national volleyball team are without a head coach since parting company with Igor Kolakovic in March. Taghavi said the federation will wait to find the best possible option.

“Given the fact that all Asian competitions in the current year have been postponed due to the massive global Covid19 outbreak, we have enough time to find the best option for the National Team and don’t want to rush the decision,” he added.

The Iranian Super League (ISL) is a professional volleyball league in Iran at the top of the Iranian volleyball league system. It was founded in 1975 as the Pasargard Cup, but after the Iranian Revolution it was renamed to the first Division. In 1997 the league system was revamped and the Iranian Super League was established.

Paykan Tehran has won the most titles in the new Super League with 12 titles.