Landscaping project to start around Prophet Habakkuk’s tomb tower

TEHRAN – A landscaping project has been scheduled to trim surroundings of the Prophet Habakkuk’s tomb tower, which stands tall near Tuyserkan, a historical city in Hamedan province, west-central Iran.

Maintenance, beautification of green space, and new lighting of the area are amongst landscaping plans scheduled for the surroundings of brick tomb tower, which is capped by a conical dome in an octagonal pattern, IRIB reported on Thursday.

The mausoleum is a destination for the faithful, sightseers, anthropologists, holidaymakers, and pilgrims of the Jewish faith. The antiquity of the tower dates back to the Seljuk era (1037–1194). The structure is lavishly decorated by the means of tile and brickworks painted by the famous Jewish star.

Sources quite unanimously assert that almost nothing is known about Habakkuk, aside from what is stated within the book of the Bible bearing his name, or those inferences that may be drawn from that book.

For almost every other prophet, more information is given, such as the name of the prophet's hometown, his occupation, or information concerning his parentage or tribe. For Habakkuk, however, there is no reliable account of any of these. Although his home is not identified, scholars conclude that Habakkuk lived in Jerusalem at the time he wrote his prophecy. Further analysis has provided an approximate date for his prophecy and possibilities concerning his activities and background.

Narratives say that Habakkuk's main prophecy was directed against the kingdoms of Babylon, Persia, and Media, which were later to grow into world powers, conquering some Mediterranean lands and the rest of the ancient world.

