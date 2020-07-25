COI director calls on Resistance filmfest to promote culture of resistance in region 

TEHRAN – Director of the Cinema Organization of Iran has called on the organizers of the Resistance International Film Festival to put their focus on plans for promoting the culture of resistance in the region.

“Iran is the motherland of resistance and the Resistance festival can and should be the promoter of the culture of resistance in the region,” Hossein Entezami said in a meeting with the organizers of the 16th edition of the Resistance International Film Festival on Saturday.

“This festival should play a key role in developing and naturalizing the culture of resistance, and also provide patterns for producing films in the future,” he added.

He said, “The Cinema Organization of Iran strongly supports the festival, because it deems resistance as one of the valuable concepts of the Islamic Revolution.”

The director of the festival, Mehdi Azimi Mirabadi, said that the event has been welcomed by filmmakers around the world based on the numerous submissions the organizers have received.

The 16th edition of the Resistance International Film Festival is scheduled to take place in Tehran from September 21 to 27.

The festival has allocated a special section to films on health workers this year.

The category named “Health Defenders” has been established in honor of the medical workers on the front line of the campaign against COVID-19.

It also plans to honor innovative filmmakers with the Rasul Award named after the Iranian war film director Rasul Mollaqolipur.

Photo: Cinema Organization of Iran director Hossein Entezami.

MMS/YAW