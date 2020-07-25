New Persian translation of Dostoevsky’s “The Brothers Karamazov” published

TEHRAN – A new Persian translation of Russian writer Fyodor Dostoevsky’s “The Brothers Karamazov” Asghar Rastegar has come out in Tehran.

Negah is the publisher of the novel, which has been rendered into several other Persian translators.

“The Brothers Karamazov” is a murder mystery, a courtroom drama, and an exploration of rivalry in a series of triangular love affairs involving the “wicked and sentimental” Fyodor Pavlovich Karamazov and his three sons – the impulsive and sensual Dmitri; the coldly rational Ivan; and the healthy, red-cheeked young novice Alyosha. Through the gripping events of their story, Dostoevsky portrays the whole of Russian life, is social and spiritual striving, in what was both the golden age and a tragic turning point in Russian culture.

An award-winning English translation by Richard Pevear and Larissa Volokhonsky remains true to the verbal inventiveness of Dostoevsky’s prose, preserving the multiple voices, the humor, and the surprising modernity of the original. It is an achievement worthy of Dostoevsky’s last and greatest novel.

Dostoevsky spent nearly two years writing “The Brothers Karamazov”, which was published as a serial in The Russian Messenger from January 1879 to November 1880. Dostoevsky died less than four months after its publication.

Photo: Front cover of a new Persian translation of Russian writer Fyodor Dostoevsky’s “The Brothers Karamazov” Asghar Rastegar.

