100 Works, 100 Artists Exhibition to go online amid COVID-19 pandemic 

TEHRAN – The 28th edition of the 100 Works, 100 Artists Exhibition will go online this year due to the rapid spread of coronavirus, the organizer of the annual event said on Sunday.

A selection of 282 artworks by artists from different generations will be showcased online on the website and Instagram of Golestan Gallery, Lili Golestan announced in a press release.

“People keep asking about the exhibit. They were used to visiting the exhibit in summer. A big crowd always waited outside the gallery to see the works, but now with this cursed new virus, we are forced to hold an online exhibit,” she said.

“Of course, I am certain we will have more visitors, but I am not sure about the sale. I have always taken risks in my life, and now I have to wait and see what will happen next,” she added.

“The exhibit has been a good venue to introduce young talented artists from other cities. A good number of artists will be taking part in this edition. Artists from other cities especially Isfahan stand on top, then comes artists from Shiraz, Mashhad, Rasht and Kerman,” she stated.

She also noted that several private collectors have also offered their works by veteran artists such as Parviz Kalantari, Reza Maafi, Parvaneh Etemadi, Nasser Ovissi, Kambiz Derambakhsh and Faramarz Pialaram.

Works by veterans from the private collectors’ collections alongside works by members of the younger generation have always helped encourage the youth, she said.

She added that the works are on sale at reasonable prices, and hoped that these difficult days would end soon and everything would return as it was previously.

Photo: Art aficionados visit the 100 Works, 100 Artists Exhibit at Tehran’s Golestan Gallery on August 2, 2019. (Honaronline/Zeinab Mahdavi)

