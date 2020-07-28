Understand the essence of China’s diplomacy

The world has continued to change in profound ways. As COVID-19 rages on, the health of people around the world is under grave threat, economic globalization faces unprecedented headwinds, and the world economy is plunged into deep recession. Unilateralism, protectionism, and bullyism are resurging. Deficits in governance, trust, peace, and development are widening further.

Faced with all the uncertainties in international relations, where will China's diplomacy head? How will it influence the world? To answer these questions, it’s necessary to understand Xi Jinping Thought on Diplomacy. Since President Xi Jinping became the top leader of China, he has formed a complete theory on China’s governance, that is, Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era, with Xi Jinping Thought on Diplomacy as a very important component of it. Xi Jinping Thought on Diplomacy is the guiding tenets of China’s diplomacy, as well as the top-level planning and the strategic blueprint for advancing major-country diplomacy with Chinese characteristics. The following points are critical to understanding Xi Jinping Thought on Diplomacy.

First, Xi Jinping Thought on Diplomacy is an effective response to the new developments of the world today. President Xi Jinping masters the laws of human development, especially the workings of globalization and global governance, and has keen insight into world development and China’s interaction with the rest of the world. In recent years, he has developed a series of creative thoughts and views. For example, the thought of building a community with a shared future for mankind emphasizes upholding multilateralism and advocating international fairness and justice, which points out the right road to human development and progress. The core tenets of Xi Jinping Thought on Diplomacy are the two initiatives of building a community with a shared future for mankind and forging a new type of international relations. The value orientation is putting people first.

Second, Xi Jinping Thought on Diplomacy carries forward and elevates the fine tradition of the Chinese culture. Xi Jinping Thought on Diplomacy embodies a creative transformation and development of traditional Chinese values by drawing extensively from the Chinese culture and enriching it with a new spirit of the times and a commitment to human progress. China’s proposal of building a community with a shared future for mankind epitomizes long-cherished Chinese vision of promoting “common good” and “universal peace”. In developing China’s neighborhood diplomacy, traditional values of good neighborliness, benevolence, empathy and non-aggression have been incorporated. In the call for global governance reform, time-honored wisdoms of unity in adversity and harmony among all nations have been drawn. In the course of building global partnerships, the philosophy of advocating harmony without conformity and helping others to succeed while seeking one’s own success has been followed. In advocating the concept of greater good, the moral commitment of advancing shared interests with just positions and helping those in difficulty and in need is upheld. As an innovative effort to renew the spirit of the ancient Silk Road, President Xi Jinping put forward the momentous initiative of developing the Silk Road Economic Belt and the 21st Century Maritime Silk Road. The initiative aims to turn the Silk Road, a fruit of human civilization, into a new type of public good for international cooperation and common development, and has gained growing support and endorsement from countries around the world.

Third, Xi Jinping Thought on Diplomacy carries forward and further develops the diplomatic theories of New China. Building on the diplomatic thoughts of successive generations of leaderships after the founding of New China, Xi Jinping Thought on Diplomacy has further elevated and enriched the system of diplomatic theories of New China. Imbuing China’s foreign policy with the spirit of the times, Xi Jinping Thought on Diplomacy raised China’s long-established philosophies on foreign relations including the independent foreign policy of peace, the Five Principles of Peaceful Coexistence and a new international political and economic order to a new historical level, aiming at a community with a shared future for mankind, a new type of international relations, and reform of the global governance system. Xi Jinping Thought on Diplomacy carries forward China’s policies and propositions toward the neighboring region and Africa, and put forward important principles of “amity, sincerity, mutual benefit and inclusiveness” and “sincerity, real results, amity and good faith”, lending fresh impetus to China’s relations with countries and regions concerned. It upholds China’s just position pursued since 1949 of opposing colonialism, hegemonism and power politics, and resolutely safeguards China’s legitimate rights, core interests, and national dignity.

Fourth, Xi Jinping Thought on Diplomacy improves on and transcends traditional theories of international relations. In recent years, the traditional theories are increasingly unable to explain the contemporary world, and notions such as “might makes right” and “zero-sum game” are no longer compatible with the trend of the times. Xi Jinping Thought on Diplomacy envisions a community with a shared future for mankind, and an open, inclusive, clean and beautiful world with lasting peace, universal security and common prosperity, and calls for a new type of international relations featuring mutual respect, fairness, justice and win-win cooperation. It rises above national and regional parochialism, transcends the traditional realist theory of international relations, and takes the moral high ground by focusing on the progress of humanity. The new visions proposed by President Xi Jinping on global governance, security, development, civilization, and the relationship between the greater good and one’s own interests respond to the universal aspiration of all countries for development and progress. Embodying the shared values of mankind as well as distinct Chinese features, they capture the greatest common denominator among people of all nations in aspiring to a better world.

Under the guidance of Xi Jinping Thought on Diplomacy, China is actively building a global partnership network, proactively advancing Belt and Road cooperation, spearheading the reform of the global governance system, and currently making every effort to support international cooperation against COVID-19, promoting the vision of building a global community of health for all. By these efforts, China lives up to its responsibilities and makes significant contribution to world peace, stability, development, and prosperity. China's efforts are aimed at safeguarding and improving the international order, promoting the well-being of all mankind, rather than replacing certain country.

Both China and Iran are ancient civilizations with a long history. Over more than two thousand years, the two civilizations have enriched each other through ties of the Silk Road. Today, the two countries both pursue independent foreign policy, advocate fairness and justice, support multilateralism, and oppose unilateralism and bullying in international relations. I believe that the development and growth of China and Iran as two emerging economies is an unstoppable trend of history. The China-Iran comprehensive strategic partnership is sure to develop steadily and benefit the two peoples!