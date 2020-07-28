Saei chosen as head of Iran’s Athletes’ Commission

TEHRAN – Two-time Olympic gold medal winner Hadi Saei has been chosen as head of Iran’s Athletes’ Commission on Tuesday.

In the election which was held in the Iran’s Olympic Academy headquarters in Tehran, Saei was voted as the head of the commission with eight votes.

Two-time Paralympic gold medalist Zahra Nemati finished in second place with seven votes.

Also, fencer Mojtaba Abedini defeated table tennis player Afshin Norouzi and will serve as vice president.

Saei replaced former judo champion Arash Miresmaeili in the post for the next two years.

Hadi Saei, who was appointed as technical director of Iran Taekwondo Federation in January, is the most decorated Iranian Olympian.

The 43-year-old won Olympic gold in the men's 68 kilograms division at Athens 2004 and added a second title in the 80kg class at Beijing 2008.

He is one of only two Iranians to have won a pair of Olympic gold medals, alongside weightlifter Hossein Rezazadeh.

The 68kg bronze won by Saei at Sydney 2000 means he tops the country's all-time list, however.

His career also included two world titles and golds at both the Asian Games and Asian Championships.

The Iran’s Athletes’ Commission has been formed to elevate the athlete voice and to give athletes an equal say in the decision-making process.