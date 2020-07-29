Veteran Iranologist, archaeologist Golzari laid to rest

TEHRAN - Veteran Iranian archaeologist, Iranologist, and historian Massoud Golzari was laid to rest on Wednesday. Born in 1934 in Tehran, Golzari died due to pulmonary insufficiency on Sunday at Tehran’s Shariati Hospital.

His funeral service went live on Instagram and his body was buried at the Luminaries Section of Tehran’s Behesht Zahra Cemetery.

Golzari served as a member of the Department of Archeology and Art History of the University of Tehran in the 1970s and at the same time began his Ph.D. with a focus on the pre-Islamic history of Iran.

One of his notable publications is a volume dedicated to the archaeology of Kermanshah published in 1978. To honor him for his many years of research and publications about Iranian archaeology and culture, an official celebration was held in October 2018 at the National Museum of Iran.

Jebrael Nokandeh, director of the National Museum of Iran, extended his sympathy and sincere condolences on the passing of Golzari to his family, his close friends, archaeologists, Iranologists, historians, and museum curators.

