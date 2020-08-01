Expansion of economic ties discussed between Iran, Georgia

TEHRAN- During a meeting between Iranian Ambassador to Georgia Javad Qavam Shahidi and Georgian Minister of Economy and Sustainable Development Natia Turnava, the two sides explored the ways for the expansion of Iran-Georgia economic relations.

During the meeting, the Iranian ambassador stressed the need for reviving the rising trend of economic cooperation between the two countries before the coronavirus pandemic and even deepen the bilateral cooperation while observing the health protocols, Mehr news agency reported on Friday.

The envoy expressed concern over the decrease in trade between the two countries due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Georgian minister, for her part, said that coronavirus pandemic is one of the most important factors in reducing trade relations between the two countries, reiterating that returning to the successful condition of the past is also the wish of the Georgian side.

In a meeting between Head of Iran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture (ICCIMA) Gholam-Hossein Shafeie and Head of Parliamentary Friendship Group of Georgia-Iran Shalva Kikenaveldezia, last November, the two sides discussed the expansion of trade ties.

They stressed removing of barriers in the way of banking relations and also bartering trade as ways of boosting trade between the two countries.

In the meeting, Shafeie pointed to deep historical and cultural relations between the two counties, saying that development in Georgia’s economy and the country’s potentials for foreign investment provide a great opportunity for economic cooperation.

“Development of free economy in Georgia has been well underway in recent years and in terms of reforming the business environment Georgia is one of the successful countries in the region,” Shafeie said.

Underlining various areas for the two sides’ economic relations, Shafeie emphasized the importance of transit cooperation between the two countries in the region, noting that Iran can access the Black Sea through Armenia and Georgia.

“Connecting the Iranian railway network to Azerbaijan would also provide new opportunities for further cooperation between the two sides,” he added.

Kikenaveldezia for his part emphasized the development of Iran-Georgia economic relations despite the U.S. sanctions and restrictions, and called for the two governments’ support for their private sectors.

MA/MA