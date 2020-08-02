Iranian movies line up for Universal Film Festival

TEHRAN – Ten movies by Iranian filmmakers will be competing in various categories of the Universal Film Festival, which will take place in Kansas City, U.S. from August 22 to 24.

“The Castle of Dreams” by Reza Mirkarimi has been picked to be screened in the drama competition section.

The movie tells the story of two young children whose mother has just died, and their father, Jalal, after long years of absence, returns to sort things out, but he does not want to take the children with him.

The mission of the Universal Film Festival is to create and provide a credible and accessible venue for aspiring and talented filmmakers.

Four films will be screened in the short film competition. The movies are “I Dream My Mother’s Dreams” by Hojjat Gholami, “Newsun” by Mahyar Foruzandeh-Asl, “The Waltz of Grey Years” by Ali Hosseini and Rahil Bustani, and “Mirror Is the Witness” by Abdulhamid Mandegar and Seraj Bayat.

“Arina” by Ahmad Tajarri and “Repression” by Reza Guran will be competing in the foreign film category, while “And Still We Review” by Farhad Eivazi has been selected to be screened in the documentary section.

“And Kiarostami Goes On” by Ehsan Naji will be screened in the science fiction category and “Women Who Run with Wolves” by Amir Athar-Soheili will go on screen in the drama short film competition.

Photo: “The Castle of Dreams” by Reza Mirkarimi.

MMS/YAW

