Historical Museum of Belarus ready to expand ties with Iran: envoy 

TEHRAN – Iran’s cultural attaché in Belarus Abolqasem Mokhtarian has said that the National Historical Museum of the Republic of Belarus is willing to expand cultural relations with Iran.

He made the remarks in his meeting with the managing director of the museum, Pavel Sapotko.

In his recent visit to the museum, Mokhtarian held talks with Sapotko and discussed bilateral cultural cooperation between the two countries.

“The museum of history in any country preserves the national identity of that country, and the great and noble men of each nation make up the historical roots of the nations. Great personalities like Persian poet Ferdowsi and Belarusian book printer Francis Skaryna are the individuals whose influences are still clear in the world of today,” he said.

He also said that cooperation between the museums of the countries goes back to the agreements signed earlier between the two countries. Based on the agreements, the two countries are seeking to expand bilateral cooperation in the film industry and on cultural issues.

He announced Iran’s readiness to organize workshops on Iranian studies by top experts in Belarus and added that organizing such cultural programs can help promote Persian art and culture in the country.

He also noted that screening Persian films and documentaries in the museum can be of good use.

Sapotko also emphasized the need for the development of cultural relations and said that the two countries have held several joint programs and hoped that would continue in the future.

He said that the museum is ready to hold exhibits and cultural fairs while Iranian experts can publish their articles in Belarus and the same can happen for the Belarusian experts in Iran.

Photo: A view of the National Historical Museum of the Republic of Belarus.

