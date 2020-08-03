Home of late Iranian conjoined twin sisters to be turned into traditional residence

TEHRAN- The home of late Iranian conjoined twin sisters Laleh and Ladan Bijani in the city of Malard, Tehran province, will be repurposed into a traditional residence.

The project aims at keeping alive the memory of Laleh and Ladan, who, despite their difficult lives, were very hopeful and patient, CHTN quoted Hamid Karimi, a provincial tourism chief, as saying on Monday.

Laleh and Ladan Bijani (1974-2003) were joined at the head. The Bijani sisters were different and considered themselves as independent individuals. However, their personal decisions had to meet each other's approval. Therefore, they had wanted to be separated since they were children, but they were told that their case was hopeless.

Finally, in 2003 they were admitted to a hospital in Singapore. Even though they were warned by the doctors that the surgery to separate them would be very risky, the sisters were very determined. They underwent surgery under the care of a large team of international specialists, but they died immediately after their complicated surgical separation.

ABU/MG