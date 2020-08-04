TPO holds pistachio export desk’s meeting

TEHRAN-Iran’s Trade Promotion Organization (TPO) held the meeting of its pistachio export desk on Monday to investigate the challenges and barriers in the way of the country’s pistachio exports, TPO published on its website.

Addressing the meeting, TPO Head Hamid Zadboum put emphasis on the significant status of pistachio in Iran’s export basket as the top agricultural export item and said that a national view toward removing the pistachio export barriers should be adopted.

As announced by Iran’s Pistachio Association, the country has exported 35,000 tons of pistachio during the first four months of the current Iranian calendar year (March 20-July 21).

Hossein Rezaei put the amount of exports at 2,600, 9,200, 9,800, and 14,140 tons in the first, second, third, and fourth months, respectively.

As previously reported, Iran exported 21,720 tons of pistachio worth more than $154 million during the first quarter of the current Iranian calendar year (March 20-June 20), the spokesman of the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA) announced.

Rouhollah Latifi said Iran’s pistachio was exported to 54 countries during the first quarter.

Importing 5,547 tons of pistachio valued at $35.4 million, China was the first export destination of the Iranian product, while Germany, Iraq, Russia, and Kazakhstan came next through importing 2,982 tons, 1,866 tons, 1,455 tons, and 1,129 tons of pistachio, respectively, from Iran in the three-month period, the official stated.

