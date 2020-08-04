UAE has parted its way from Saudi Arabia: ex-diplomat

TEHRAN - Ahmad Dastmalchian, Iran’s former ambassador to Lebanon, has said that the United Arab Emirates has parted its way from Saudi Arabia since last year.

“It seems that it has been for a while that the Emirates has distanced from accompanying Saudi Arabia and has adopted more independent strategy,” Dastmalchian told IRNA in an interview published on Tuesday.

Following such a policy, he added, the UAE has reduced its role in Yemen.

The UAE has adopted more realistic policies compared to Saudi Arabia, the former ambassador said.

Dastmalchian also said, “The Emirates is aware that [Donald] Trump will not remain president of the United States forever and the United States is not a neighbor. However, Iran, as a great regional power, is their permanent neighbor.”

The former ambassador said Iran has always prioritized relations with neighbors and is ready to establish best ties with them.

“Currently, we have good relations with neighbors, except for one or two countries which impede good relations and are living in illusion,” he explained.

He also warned the regional countries that security cannot be purchased and the U.S. does not seek to establish security and peace in the region.

Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said on Sunday that Iran and the UAE agreed to “continue dialogue on theme of hope”.

“Just had a very substantive, frank and friendly video conversation with UAE FM @ABZayed, discussing Covid as well as bilateral, regional and global situations. We agreed to continue dialog on theme of hope—especially as region faces tough challenges, and tougher choices ahead,” Zarif said in a tweet.

In a video call with United Arab Emirates Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan on Sunday afternoon, Zarif said that the neighboring countries should think about stability in the region.

“Others may exploit the current situation to destabilize the region, however, we, as neighbors, should think about regional stability,” he said.

The two foreign ministers also exchanged greetings for the Muslim Eid al-Adha holiday.

In the video call, the UAE foreign minister said his country attaches great importance to talks and cooperation between Abu Dhabi and Tehran.

The two ministers also held a telephone call in March in which Sheikh Abdullah expressed the UAE’s support for Iran during the coronavirus outbreak.

NA/PA