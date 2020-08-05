Eight moveable properties in Tehran added to national heritage list

TEHRAN- A total of eight historical moveable properties in the Iranian capital have recently been inscribed on the national heritage list, CHTN reported on Wednesday.

Statues of Persian poets Omar Khayyam Neyshaburi and Ferdowsi as well as two statues of Mirza Taqi Khan Farahani also known as Amir Kabir, who was chancellor under Naser al-Din Shah Qajar, were among the new properties added to the national heritage list.

The list also includes a manuscript of One Thousand and One Nights, a statue of Garshasb’s battle with a dragon, a bony object resembling glasses, and a bust of Ferdowsi.

The first time Tehran is mentioned in historical accounts is in an 11th-century chronicle in which it is described as a small village north of Ray.

Ray, in which signs of settlement dates from 6000 BC, is often considered to be Tehran’s predecessor. It became the capital city of the Seljuk Empire in the 11th century but later declined with factional strife between different neighborhoods and the Mongol invasion of 1220.

Tehran has many to offer its visitors including Golestan Palace, Grand Bazaar, Treasury of National Jewels, National Museum of Iran, Glass & Ceramic Museum, Masoudieh Palace, Sarkis Cathedral, Tehran Museum of Contemporary Art and Carpet Museum of Iran, to name a few.

ABU/MG

