Rainmaking ritual added to National Heritage list

TEHRAN- Rainmaking ritual with Chomcheh Galin doll, which is held in southwestern Chaharmahal-Bakhtiari province, has recently been inscribed on the National Heritage list, CHTN reported on Sunday.

The arid climate of Iran has always been a concern for people throughout history, which has culminated in various rituals, such as rain dances to rain prayers, across the country.

In the southwestern province of Chaharmahal-Bakhtiari, in times of drought, children cover big wooden spoons with dolls’ dresses and call them Chomcheh Galin, which is considered a rain doll. While singing songs and wishing for rain, they go to the houses in their town or village to collect necessary items for cooking Ash - a traditional slow-cooked, thick soup made with chickpeas, beans, noodles, and fresh herbs. When Ash is ready, it is given to all the people, who gather together to pray for rain.

Some more seven items in the region including the skill of baking Berko bread, Kicheh Sineh-Zani [beating the chest] ceremony, and the skill of Tarkeh-bafi, a kind of wickerwork was also added to the National Heritage list.

Chaharmahal-Bakhtiari has various unique traditions and rituals relative to the 'tribal' lifestyles. Special forms of music, dance, and clothing are noteworthy. It has considerable potential to become a vibrant tourist attraction because of its changing natural landscape.

The province is also a hub for making wool felt products, majorly of which exported abroad. It is home to some 500 crafters, in over 250 workshops, making handmade felt products.

ABU/MG

